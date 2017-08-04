More Politics News

US investigating allegations of torture by Cameroon troops

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 11:31 AM

JOHANNESBURG

A spokesman for the U.S. military says it has opened an inquiry into allegations that Cameroonian troops carried out torture at a base where American troops were present.

Amnesty International last month said it had documented 80 cases of abuse by Cameroonian troops at their Salak base in the country's Far North region. Amnesty alleged the abuses were carried out between 2013 and 2017 against people suspected of involvement with Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremists.

Amnesty said U.S. troops were present at several locations within the Salak base, headquarters of Cameroon's Rapid Intervention Battalion.

Col. Mark Cheadle, a spokesman for the U.S. Africa Command, said Friday that a "commander's inquiry" has been launched to determine if any U.S. troops were aware of any of the alleged abuses.

