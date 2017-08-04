Iowa courthouse closes amid structural issues

An eastern Iowa courthouse will be closed for the next two weeks because of a structural problem.
Clinton County maintenance crew found a collapsed support beam in the courthouse's basement Thursday.
A preliminary inspection found that the beam failed because of normal wear and tear.
County spokesman Eric Van Lancker says the inspection found other beams that need to be addressed. He says engineers will shore up the beams during the building's closure in order to make the building safe enough to occupy.
Van Lancker says more permanent work will need to be done afterward. He says engineers will create a plan to fix the building's support using columns of bricks.
Court functions and the clerk of courts office will temporarily relocate to the county administration building.
