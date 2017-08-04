Kyaw Min Swe, chief editor of The Voice Daily local newspaper, talks to media during a press briefing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s court granted bail to Min Swe on Friday after he was arrested in June along with the columnist Kyaw Zwa Naing on June 2 for publishing a satirical printed article, that allegedly mocked and questioned the country’s military on its efforts to reach a peace agreement with ethnic minority groups.
Myanmar court grants bail for editor in defamation case

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:54 AM

YANGON, Myanmar

A court in Myanmar has granted bail to a newspaper editor who is being tried under a controversial defamation statute in a telecommunications law.

Kyaw Min Swe, chief editor of The Voice Daily, was arrested in June for publishing online a satirical article that allegedly mocked the efforts of the military to reach a peace agreement with ethnic minority groups.

His previous requests for bail had been rejected.

He was charged under Article 66(D) of the Telecommunications Law, which broadly defines defamation and carries a penalty of up to three years' imprisonment.

Rights groups decry the article as a restriction on freedom of expression, but the country's parliament this week turned down a bid to drop the article and decriminalize the offense.

