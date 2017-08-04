Myanmar court grants bail for editor in defamation case

Kyaw Min Swe, chief editor of The Voice Daily local newspaper, talks to media during a press briefing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s court granted bail to Min Swe on Friday after he was arrested in June along with the columnist Kyaw Zwa Naing on June 2 for publishing a satirical printed article, that allegedly mocked and questioned the country’s military on its efforts to reach a peace agreement with ethnic minority groups. Thein Zaw AP Photo