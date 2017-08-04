Legislators want special session on abandoned nuke plants

Leaders of both Democrats and Republicans in the South Carolina Senate are calling for a special session of the Legislature to deal with the abandonment of two nuclear reactors under construction.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey of Edgefield and Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler of West Columbia each signed the letter Friday.
They want Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman of Florence to call the special session to demand Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas take no action to increase electric rates or further steps to abandon the plants until lawmakers meet in January.
Democratic Rep. James Smith of Columbia formed a bipartisan Energy Caucus that also is calling for a special session.
Neither Leatherman nor House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville immediately responded to the letter.
