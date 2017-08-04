More Politics News

School staff retrained after mishandling abuse allegations

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:29 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Providence school administrators are being retrained on how to report allegations of sexual abuse after state officials say administrators at a city elementary school failed to properly report accusations that a gym teacher had groped female students.

WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2u7MTRo ) the mandatory training is being held Friday.

The school board ordered the retraining after neither police nor the Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified about allegations against a Harry Kizirian Elementary School teacher James Duffy.

State law requires the DCYF to be notified within 24 hours.

Duffy has been charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation. The alleged victims are 10 and 11 years old.

He did not enter a plea at his arraignment in June and has not responded to the charges.

