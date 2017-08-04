Christie to see Cowboys owner's induction into Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, talks with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Jones’ entry into the NFL Hall of Fame. Christie, a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. is scheduled to be in Canton, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday to see Jones’ induction. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo