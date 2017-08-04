FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, talks with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Jones’ entry into the NFL Hall of Fame. Christie, a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. is scheduled to be in Canton, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday to see Jones’ induction.
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, talks with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Jones’ entry into the NFL Hall of Fame. Christie, a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. is scheduled to be in Canton, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday to see Jones’ induction. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, talks with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Jones’ entry into the NFL Hall of Fame. Christie, a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. is scheduled to be in Canton, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday to see Jones’ induction. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Christie to see Cowboys owner's induction into Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:43 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' entry into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Christie is scheduled to be in Canton on Friday and Saturday to see Jones' induction.

Christie is a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys' biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

He has sat with Jones in his box at many Cowboys games, including an awkward embrace caught on camera when the Cowboys won a rare playoff game in 2015.

The Republican governor is scheduled to leave New Jersey on Friday afternoon. It's not clear if he'll still be in the state when President Donald Trump arrives for the start of a 17-day vacation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video