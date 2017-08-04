More Politics News

Official: Inspection board barred from much of Bevin's house

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 8:42 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Local officials say they were prevented from accessing much of Gov. Matt Bevin's home as part of the Kentucky Republican's appeal over the value of a property he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

The Courier-Journal reports that Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Tony Lindauer said two staff members told him Tuesday's inspection did not include the house's second floor, third floor and barn. Lindauer spoke to The Courier-Journal after Bevin's attorney Mark Sommer told the newspaper that the board of assessment appeals, which sets the tax value, was "given complete access to whatever it requested to see, inside and out."

Bevin purchased the home for $1.6 million in March. The Jefferson County property valuation administrator says the home is worth $2.9 million, which Bevin is appealing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video