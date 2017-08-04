Irish PM: Unique solutions needed for Brexit border dilemma

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar waves as he arrives at the university in Belfast to make a speech on his first visit to Northern Ireland, Friday Aug. 4, 2017. Varadkar said Friday that a so-called "hard Brexit," with Britain leaving the EU single market, would mean "barriers to commerce and trade" between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, part of the U.K. saying Brexit is the challenge of a generation, and "unique solutions" will be needed to prevent it doing major damage. PA via AP Liam McBurney