Burgum, Goehring hosting Monday drought meeting in Mott

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:50 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring are hosting a public drought meeting in Mott on Monday.

The meeting is from 5-8:30 p.m. Mountain time at the Knights of Columbus building. The two state officials will speak and take questions beginning about 6 p.m.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 82 percent of the state in some stage of drought. Most of central and western North Dakota remains in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

Both the state and federal governments have declared disasters in hard-hit drought areas, paving the way for various sources of aid for farmers and ranchers.

