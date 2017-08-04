Bridge renamed for former NC Supreme Court chief justice

An interstate bridge has been named after a former North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice.
The Greensboro News & Record reports the state Board of Transportation named the bridge after Henry E. Frye on Thursday. The bridge over Interstate 73/74 was previously known as Green Lake Road Bridge and is located in Richmond County, where the 85-year-old grew up.
Frye heralded North Carolina's "great future" and encouraged everyone to work together regardless of political affiliation.
Frye was one of the first black lawyers in the South to serve as assistant U.S. attorney, and was later elected to the state legislature. He was named to the state Supreme Court in 1983 by then-Gov. Jim Hunt and served 17 years, as the court's first black associate justice and, later, chief justice.
Comments