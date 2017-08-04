Police: 1 killed, 5 hurt in crash involving off-duty deputy

Police in Pennsylvania say one person was killed and five others were hurt when a car sped through a red light and crashed into an SUV driven by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.
Norristown police say officers were investigating a report of suspicious activity Thursday morning when they saw the car, which was carrying five people, speed off.
One person in the car was killed when it collided with the Montgomery County deputy's vehicle. The other four were taken to a hospital. The deputy, who was alone in his car, was treated at a hospital and released.
Officials have not released the names of anyone involved.
Police say officers were not chasing the car at the time of the crash.
Comments