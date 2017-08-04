Tucson woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Arizona

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a Tucson woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly $130,000 worth of drugs into Arizona including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The 51-year-old woman's vehicle was inspected at the Mariposa crossing in Nogales and a drug detection dog alerted authorities to the vehicle's dashboard.
Officers discovered a compartment within the dash containing nine packages of drugs.
They reported finding more than 5 pounds of meth worth in excess of $16,000; almost three pounds of cocaine valued at more than $31,000; more than a pound of heroin worth an estimated $23,500 and more than 3 ½ pounds of fentanyl with an estimated value of about $58,000.
The woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.
