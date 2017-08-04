More Politics News

Tucson woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Arizona

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 4:13 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have arrested a Tucson woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly $130,000 worth of drugs into Arizona including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 51-year-old woman's vehicle was inspected at the Mariposa crossing in Nogales and a drug detection dog alerted authorities to the vehicle's dashboard.

Officers discovered a compartment within the dash containing nine packages of drugs.

They reported finding more than 5 pounds of meth worth in excess of $16,000; almost three pounds of cocaine valued at more than $31,000; more than a pound of heroin worth an estimated $23,500 and more than 3 ½ pounds of fentanyl with an estimated value of about $58,000.

The woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video