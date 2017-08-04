Military scrambles for transgender policy after Trump tweets

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, protestors attend a rally in New York City, to protest President Donald Trump's announcement of a ban on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. military. Trump’s tweets declaring transgender individuals unwelcome in his military has plunged the Pentagon into a legal and moral quagmire, seeing off a flurry of meetings to devise a new policy that could lead to hundreds of service members being discharged. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo