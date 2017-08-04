More Politics News

State secretary of veterans' affairs leaving for new job

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 3:28 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Retired Adm. John Harvey Jr. is leaving his job as Virginia's secretary of veterans and defense affairs.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced recently that Harvey will be joining the Institute for Defense Analyses.

Virginia is home to the Pentagon and the country's largest naval base, and has more than 730,000 veterans.

McAuliffe said he is appointing Carlos Hopkins as Harvey's replacement.

Hopkins is currently counsel to the governor, and is a lieutenant colonel in the Virginia Army National Guard.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech 2:01

Meet the Grinders: A group modifying their bodies with tech
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act

View More Video