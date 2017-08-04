Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile

In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017, photo, Walt Rowen poses for a photo at his decorative glass company, the Susquehanna Glass Co., in Columbia, Pa. With premiums on the federal health insurance exchange rising, Rowen began offering employer-provided group health insurance to his employees. If you are like roughly half of Americans who get their health insurance through an employer, relax. The turmoil around “Obamacare” all but guarantees you’ll still be able to do that. Michael Rubinkam AP Photo