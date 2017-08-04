Israel's 'crown prince' Netanyahu under fire for crude post

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, prays with his sons Yair, background, and Avner, right, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City.Netanyahu's 26-year-old son Yair has been saddled with the image of undeserved privilege since becoming an adult _ someone who hobnobs with world leaders, has received extravagant gifts from a billionaire and enjoys a state-funded driver and bodyguard. But recent crude behavior has now drawn public rebuke from a former Israeli leader's children, along with a defamation lawsuit threat, and has fueled criticism of the Netanyahu family's perceived sense of entitlement. Uriel Sinai, Pool, File AP Photo