Wisconsin Sikh tragedy forms mission to combat hatred

FILE - In this July 31, 2013 file photo, Pardeep Kaleka, left, and Arno Michaelis talk at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, Wis. Five years ago on Aug. 5, 2017, a white supremacist shot and killed six temple members, including Kaleka's father, Satwant Singh Kaleka. Michaelis founded a gang of skinheads and sang in a hate-metal band but had renounced the racist movement he was a part of before the shootings. In the years since the shootings those affected by the tragedy have remained united by a mission to push back against hatred. Morry Gash, File AP Photo