Settlement will hasten development of Vermont rail trail

The state attorney general's office says a legal settlement with a group working to develop a 93-mile (149-kilometer) recreation trail across northern Vermont will help develop the trail faster.
The settlement announced Thursday with the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, which is working to develop the Lamoille (luh-MOYL') Valley Rail Trail, resolves issues raised by Vermont's development control law Act 250 so that the trail doesn't bother people who live near it.
The settlement incorporates some Act 250 requirements, including limitations on use of all-terrain vehicles, noise and trail reroutes. In exchange, the state agreed not to enforce the permit "absent a material breach" from VAST's lease with the Vermont Transportation Agency.
The 93-mile mile (149-kilometer) trail is on an abandoned rail line that runs between St. Johnsbury and Swanton.
