Senate confirms Trump choice to head commodity agency

FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, GFI Group Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, J. Christopher Giancarlo, left, shakes hands with Commodity Futures Trading Commission CTFC) Chairman Gary Gensler during a conference hosted by GFI Group in Washington. Giancarlo, a former brokerage firm executive, was approved Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He has been acting head of the agency since early this year.