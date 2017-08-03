Chicago mayor re-appoints outspoken head of police board

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he will re-appoint the head of the Chicago Police Board.
Lori Lightfoot has repeatedly clashed with the Emanuel over plans to reform the Chicago Police Department. A Justice Department report recommends the department improve transparency, training and accountability for bad officers.
Emanuel said Thursday he wanted to make sure Lightfoot was on task in making necessary changes to the police board that was pointed out in the Justice Department report. The mayor also noted the police board's annual report wasn't completed on time.
Lightfoot said she assured the mayor during a Wednesday meeting that all of his concerns had already been addressed.
Lightfoot recently branded a memorandum of agreement drafted by Emanuel in hopes of avoiding federal court oversight of the police department a "fundamentally flawed" document.
