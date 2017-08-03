Basketball courts named after late rap icon Notorious B.I.G.

Brooklyn basketball courts have been named in honor of the late rap icon Notorious B.I.G.
City Councilman Robert Cornegy cut the ribbon for the Christopher "Biggie" Wallace Courts at the Crispus Attucks Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Thursday.
The councilman had promised the slain hip hop star's mother, Voletta Wallace, that he would honor her son. During the ribbon cutting he told the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2hpJJ9G ) "the feeling is surreal."
The new courts are part of a $2.5 million renovation that includes improved handball courts, new playground equipment and new safety surfacing.
The Notorious B.I.G, born Christopher Wallace in New York City, was shot to death in 1997. The hip-hop legend was a powerhouse success in the '90s with albums like "Ready to Die" and "Life After Death."
