No cops, no problem: Alaska town loses police, but not order

This June 7, 2016 photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor. The small, isolated town at the edge of Alaska's Aleutian Islands had no police oversight for several days after its three officers quit in quick succession and its police chief resigned. Officials say the predicament that befell Sand Point illustrates the persistent challenges of hiring and retaining workers in rural parts of the vast state. Town officials say no big problems occurred when officers were absent. City of Sand Point via AP Andy Varner