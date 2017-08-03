More Politics News

2 Republicans start bids for seat US Rep. Duncan will leave

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 3:24 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Two elected officials in Tennessee have launched Republican bids to replace longtime U.S. Rep. John Duncan, who announced this week he wouldn't seek re-election.

On Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission received Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett's candidacy paperwork to run in the 2nd Congressional District next year.

And in a news release Thursday, state Rep. Jimmy Matlock announced his campaign for the seat.

Burchett, a former state lawmaker, has served as Knox County mayor since 2010 and can't seek re-election due to term limits.

Matlock, a small-business owner from Lenoir City, has served in the state House for 11 years.

Duncan was first elected to Congress as a Republican in a 1988 special election to replace his father, John Duncan Sr., who had cancer and died that June.

