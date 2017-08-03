Maine legislators propose limiting personal marijuana plants

Maine legislators have introduced a new proposal limiting the amount of marijuana plants citizens grow on their land for personal use.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2u4gPOb ) the plan limits the amount of mature plants to 12. The plants also must be tagged with a name and a Maine driver's license number.
Supporters of the proposal say it would limit large unlicensed marijuana crops that have led to violence in other states. Opponents say it limits the amount of personal plants currently allowed by law and it blocks farmers from renting their land to others interested in growing their own.
Republican Sen. Roger Katz, co-chairman of the Legislature's marijuana legalization committee, says they are trying to "find the middle ground."
The committee could vote on the proposal later this month.
