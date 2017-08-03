Firefighters make slight gains on Modoc County blazes

Firefighters made slight gains on four major fires burning in the Modoc National Forest that have prompted a state of emergency, threatened power lines, and forced the evacuation of a small housing development, officials said Thursday.
The fires have scorched 125 square miles (349 square kilometers) and were 40 percent contained Thursday.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for Modoc County because the fires either are or could be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of the local government, according to a proclamation.
With roughly 9,500 residents in the county, there are 18 fire departments and/or stations, including local, state and federal units.
Many of the departments are extremely small.
Alturas is the only incorporated city and its fire department has 1 fulltime fire marshal, 1 fire truck, 40 volunteers and no staff. A fire protection district in the community of Adin has 2 fire engines, 3 water tenders and 7 active members.
The declaration allows for funding long-term assistance and recovery efforts in the area.
The sparsely populated Modoc County is nestled between the Nevada and Oregon borders in the high desert region of California.
The northern half of the county is called the Modoc Plateau, a 1-mile high expanse of lava flows, cinder cones, juniper flats, and pine forests.
Nearly 1 million acres of the Modoc National Forest lie on the plateau between the Medicine Lake Highlands in the west and the Warner Mountains in the east.
The fires were ignited by lightning last week. They quickly grew due to extremely dry grass, brush and timber, high temperatures, and strong winds.
At least 2,200 firefighters are battling the wildfires, according to the U.S Forest Service.
