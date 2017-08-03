New watchdog hired to monitor Long Island Sound

In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 photo provided by Save the Sound, William Lucey stands beside the vessel "Soundkeeper" at Brewers Marina in Stratford, Conn. The 48-year-old was officially introduced Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, as the new public watchdog of the 1,300-square-mile estuary that stretches from New York City to eastern Connecticut. He replaces soundkeeper Terry Backer, who died in 2015. Save the Sound via AP Tracy Brown