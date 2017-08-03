Michigan village mulls disincorporation

A divisive ballot measure next week will ask citizens in a small western Michigan village whether to allow their local government to create a mechanism by which the village can disincorporate.
The Grand Rapids Press reports that if Spring Lake voters approve the charter amendment Tuesday, the village of about 3,200 people could start what would be a lengthy process of eliminating all village taxes while discontinuing specific services only the village provides.
Disincorporation supporters say their local government has grown too powerful, and claim residents pay an unnecessary "double tax" which underwrites salaries of village administrators.
Opponents characterize the measure as Village President Joyce Hatton's fight to "destroy" the village's small but proud identity and follow through on a campaign promise that won her Spring Lake's top executive seat.
Comments