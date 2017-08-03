FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, traffic moves past the Kimo Theater along historic Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities, threatening to keep federal crime-fighting resources from cities ravaged by violence if they don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department sent letters to Baltimore, Albuquerque, and Stockton and San Bernardino, Calif., telling them they will be ineligible for a new program if they don't step up efforts to help detain and deport those in the country illegally.
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, traffic moves past the Kimo Theater along historic Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities, threatening to keep federal crime-fighting resources from cities ravaged by violence if they don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department sent letters to Baltimore, Albuquerque, and Stockton and San Bernardino, Calif., telling them they will be ineligible for a new program if they don't step up efforts to help detain and deport those in the country illegally.

ACLU-NM decries Sessions 'sanctuary' demands on Albuquerque

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

August 03, 2017 1:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico is denouncing demands for Albuquerque to adopt tougher immigration policies in order to get access to federal law enforcement funds.

ACLU-NM Executive Director Peter Simonson said Thursday that those demands were "a bullying tactic" from Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is "determined to make misery in the lives of immigrant families."

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened to keep federal crime-fighting resources from cities beset by violence. The Justice Department sent letters to four cities, including Albuquerque, telling them they will be ineligible for an anti-violence program if they don't help detain and deport people in the country illegally.

Simonson says the attorney general's actions are "petty, coercive, and dangerous" for Albuquerque as the city sees a rise in crime.

