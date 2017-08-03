President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, during a Veterans Affairs Department "telehealth" event.
New Hampshire is no 'drug-infested den,' state leaders say

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

August 03, 2017 1:33 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire political leaders are outraged that President Donald Trump told the president of Mexico that he won New Hampshire because the state is "a drug-infested den."

The remarks came out in transcripts of a Jan. 27 call between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto that the Washington Post published Thursday.

During the campaign, Trump spoke about a need to build a wall along the Mexican border to help keep out illegal drugs.

Although Trump won New Hampshire's Republican primary, the state picked Democrat Hillary Clinton in the general election.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called Trump wrong and said the state is making progress with drug abuse prevention, treatment and recovery to address its opioid crisis.

All four Democratic members of the congressional delegation rejected the comments.

