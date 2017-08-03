North Dakota gets no takers on old governor's mansion

FILE - This July 12, 2017 file photo shows the North Dakota's governor's residence in Bismarck. The mansion will meet the wrecking ball after no one offered to buy the building and move it to a new location. The state wanted to preserve the 10,000-square-foot home that has served North Dakota's first families for 57 years, while making way for a larger $5 million mansion that's under construction. James MacPherson, File AP Photo