More Politics News

2 killed in Georgian breakaway province in arms depot blasts

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 12:20 PM

MOSCOW

Officials in Georgia's breakaway province of Abkhazia say two people have been killed by explosions that ripped through a munitions depot.

Abkhazian officials said the bodies of two Russian tourists from St. Petersburg were found Thursday. The two women were killed while they were taking a horse ride in the area near the depot in the village of Primorskoye where munitions exploded on Wednesday.

Tamaz Tsakhnakia, the top health official in Abkhazia, said 64 people were hospitalized with injuries, according to the Interfax news agency.

Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Moscow has tightened its control over the lush Black Sea province and a second breakaway Georgian region, South Ossetia, after a brief war with Georgia in 2008.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

View More Video