Service Friday in Long Pine for Korean War soldier

A service has been scheduled in northern Nebraska for a soldier who died during the Korean War.
The remains of Army Cpl. Richard Seadore arrived in Lexington last week and will be taken to Long Pine for a service Friday at Grandview Cemetery.
The U.S. Defense Department says Seadore was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division when his unit was attacked on Dec. 14, 1950, in South Korea. After the battle he was reported absent without leave, then missing in action and, finally, a prisoner of war.
The department says he died in enemy custody on April 19, 1951, a day after his 22nd birthday. Remains eventually were turned over in 1992 to U.S. authorities. The department announced May 15 that DNA and other tests confirmed the remains were his.
