Scientists ID tiny prehistoric sea worm with 50 head spines

In this illustration by Marianne Collins/Royal Ontario Museum shows a Capinatator praetermissus. Long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, a bizarre creature swam the seas, a miniaturized prequel of “Jaws.” The Capinatator didn’t even have a face. Instead 50 curved rigid spines jutted out of its head. And when some unsuspecting critter came too close, those jaw-like spines snapped together and dinner was served. Royal Ontario Museum via AP Marianne Collins