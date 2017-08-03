Outdoor recreation initiative holds meeting in Grafton

Republican Gov. Phil Scott hopes a new collaborative will help promote outdoor recreation in Vermont.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2v2fQiX ) Scott created the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative by executive order in June. The initiative gathered a number of both government and state officials at the Grafton Inn on Wednesday.
The efforts are expected to bring organizational and economic benefits. Scott says he hopes the collaborative will help promote the industry, grow the economy, and provide an opportunity to review state laws and policies to encourage expansion of outdoor activities and businesses.
The recreation industry provides over 51,000 jobs for the state, though Scott says more jobs are disappearing every day.
