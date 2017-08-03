North Carolina Sen. Tommy Tucker won't seek re-election

A veteran Republican in the North Carolina Senate who has risen through the ranks to become a top tax-policy writer won't seek re-election next year.
Sen. Tommy Tucker of Union County announced his decision Thursday. The 67-year-old Tucker cited his support of term limits and desire to spend time with his grandchildren as among his reasons for making his fourth term his last.
Tucker joined the legislature in 2011, when the GOP took over for the first time in 140 years. He was known for his vocal scrutiny of the state Medicaid program and high salaries for leaders of regional mental health agencies.
This year Tucker became a Senate Finance Committee co-chairman and helped shepherd the passage of further individual income and corporate tax rates through the General Assembly.
Comments