Judge orders halt to New Jersey sand dune project

This July 31, 2017 photo shows beachgoers crossing over large ponds of water on the beach in Margate N.J., days after heavy rains created large ponds of standing water on the beach. On Thursday Aug. 3, 2017, a judge ordered the immediate shutdown of the sand dune construction project that caused the water to collect on the beach, and gave the federal, state and local governments a week to come up with an engineering solution. Wayne Parry AP Photo