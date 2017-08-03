Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J among Kennedy Center honorees

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2014 file photo, rapper/actor LL Cool J watches the Los Angeles Clippers play the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. They are: hip-hop artist LL Cool J, singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, television writer and producer Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade. It’s the 40th year of the awards, which honor people who have influenced American culture through the arts. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo