Police: Child killed, 9 people hurt in Waterloo collision

Authorities say a child has been killed and nine other people have been injured in a Waterloo collision.
The accident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday not far from the Waterloo Post Office, just east of the Cedar River. Police say a minivan carrying nine people collided at an intersection with a pickup truck occupied by only its driver. Police Chief Dan Trelka says several children were among the injured.
Police haven't released the names of those involved or other details about the accident.
Comments