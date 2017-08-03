More Politics News

Police: Child killed, 9 people hurt in Waterloo collision

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 10:49 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa

Authorities say a child has been killed and nine other people have been injured in a Waterloo collision.

The accident occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday not far from the Waterloo Post Office, just east of the Cedar River. Police say a minivan carrying nine people collided at an intersection with a pickup truck occupied by only its driver. Police Chief Dan Trelka says several children were among the injured.

Police haven't released the names of those involved or other details about the accident.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

View More Video