Bomb threats continue to plague Navy bases for second day

Bomb threats are continuing to plague Navy facilities in Virginia after several interrupted operations on Wednesday.
The latest came Thursday morning at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth. Officials said in a statement that the bomb threat was written on the wall of a bathroom located in a complex of work trailers.
The Navy said that particular building was evacuated and a sweep is underway. But officials said work continues at the shipyard.
Several bomb threats were made Wednesday by telephone that targeted Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in nearby Virginia Beach. Officials said no bombs were found.
Normal operations in Norfolk also were interrupted on Monday, when a sailor reported seeing a trespassing scuba diver near a pier. The sighting proved unfounded.
Comments