Manchin, Jenkins, super PAC raising funds in Senate race

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 10:43 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Federal campaign records show West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin with $3.5 in his re-election fund, Rep. Evan Jenkins with $1.2 million for his challenge and no filing yet by state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, though a super PAC backing him has begun raising money.

Manchin, a Democrat seeking a second, full Senate term, reports almost $1.3 million of individual contributions in the past six months and more than $650,000 from other committees. They include, for example, $10,000 from the Montana-based Treasure State PAC, which supports congressional Democrats.

Jenkins, a Republican second-term congressman, reports $355,000 from individual contributions and $326,000 from other committees. They include, among others, $5,000 from the Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing Company PAC.

The 35th Inc. super PAC formed in March to support Morrisey reports raising $20,000, with $10,000 from Kansas-based Koch Industries.

