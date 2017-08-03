More Politics News

Man shoot, killed man with machete in San Francisco Bay Area

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 10:41 AM

VALLEJO, Calif.

Authorities say police shot and killed a 45-year-old man north of San Francisco after he came at them with a machete.

On Wednesday evening, Vallejo police officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in El Cerrito last week.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a 15-minute high speed chase from Vallejo to Richmond.

Police say the man associated with the vehicle was reported to be armed and dangerous.

Police say when the motorist finally stopped he advanced on officers with a machete raised overhead.

He refused numerous orders to drop the weapon. Five officers fired multiple rounds, killing the man.

The man's name was not released pending notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

View More Video