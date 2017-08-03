APNewsBreak: 2 Maryland officials sue for their salaries

Maryland's health secretary and the head of the Maryland Department of Planning are suing the state treasurer for their salaries.
Health Secretary Dennis Schrader and Wendi Peters, who heads the planning department, filed the lawsuit against Treasurer Nancy Kopp on Thursday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit stems from a long-running dispute between Gov. Larry Hogan and a state Senate committee over the Senate's role in the appointment process.
The Senate Executive Nominations Committee has not confirmed either secretary. Hogan pulled their nominations before they could be voted down by the full Senate. He then reappointed them.
Kopp declined to sign their paychecks last month, after the Legislature included language in the state budget that blocked payment for executive branch officials not approved by the panel.
