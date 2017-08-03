More Politics News

Government recommends trimming ex-Detroit mayor restitution

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 8:34 AM

DETROIT

The federal government is recommending that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's restitution in his corruption case be reduced again.

This Detroit News reports the U.S. District Court filing came ahead of an Aug. 23 hearing for 47-year-old Kilpatrick before Judge Nancy Edmunds. The filing says restitution should be about $1.5 million, down about $116,000 from an earlier amount of about $1.6 million.

Prosecutors say the figure is "a slightly more conservative restitution amount" based on money related to a water and sewer contract. It earlier was cut from $4.5 million after a federal appeals court ruled Kilpatrick's restitution was incorrectly calculated.

Kilpatrick is being held in a federal prison and has challenged his conviction. He was found guilty in 2013 after resigning in 2008 as mayor due to another scandal.

