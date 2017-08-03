More Politics News

Louisville police official new chief in Lawrence, Kansas

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 8:32 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan.

An Air Force veteran who lately has served as the assistant police chief in Louisville, Kentucky, is the new police chief in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Gregory Burns Jr. has been hired as the first black chief in the city this is home to the University of Kansas' main campus.

Burns has been in law enforcement since 1993. As Louisville's assistant chief, he headed a department bureau that includes four divisions: major crimes, narcotics, community services and special operations.

Lawrence City Manager Tom Markus says Burns' starting salary will be $130,000.

The Lawrence department has 150 officers, 30 civilian staff members and an operating budget of $23.4 million.

The city received 31 applications for the chief's job and announced four finalists in June.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

View More Video