Woman accused of threatening to kill advocacy group members

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 7:17 AM

ALEXANDRIA, La.

A woman who authorities in Louisiana say threatened to kill people at an advocacy group has been arrested.

The Town Talk reports 74-year-old Charlotte Gail Webb was arrested Monday and charged with terrorizing.

Alexandria police said in a news release that Webb left a lengthy voicemail at a local advocacy group that contained several profane threats to kill everyone in the office. The name of the group has not been made public.

Detectives were able to identify Webb based on the telephone number the call was sent from and information in the voicemail.

It's unclear if Webb has a lawyer.

