Jury: Town must pay woman seriously injured by street sign

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 7:04 AM

RIVERHEAD, N.Y.

A jury has awarded a Long Island woman more than $14 million for the serious injuries she suffered after being struck by a falling street sign.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2w90tp1 ) a Suffolk County jury on Monday found the town of Islip negligent in the case involving 54-year-old Cora McNeill, of Central Islip. McNeill suffered brain aneurysms and a stroke that led to brain damage after she was hit by falling sign in 2007.

The jury concluded Islip failed to inspect and maintain the metal sign over a 40-year period.

McNeill's attorney says the verdict was powerful and fair.

According to an email from town spokeswoman Carolyn Smith, Islip "intends on pursuing all available post-trial remedies, including an appeal if necessary, as the verdict is inconsistent with the evidence presented at trial."

