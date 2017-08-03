The undated image provided on Aug. 2, 2017 show Trinh Xuan Thanh, a businessman and former functionary of Vietnam's Communist Party sitting on a park bench in Berlin, Germany, The German government accused Vietnamese intelligence services Wednesday of involvement in what it called the kidnapping in Berlin of a former Vietnamese oil executive, and gave the country's intelligence attache 48 hours to leave Germany.
Vietnam regrets Germany's comments on exile's kidnapping

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 6:07 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnam says it regrets comments by the German Foreign Ministry accusing Vietnamese intelligence services of kidnapping a former Vietnamese oil executive who's wanted back home on embezzlement charges.

German authorities believe Trinh Xuan Thanh was snatched in Berlin and gave the Vietnamese intelligence attache 48 hours Wednesday to leave the country.

Thanh faces embezzlement charges, which carry the death penalty. He had sought asylum in Germany.

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday that the comments were "very regrettable" and that Thanh had turned himself in to police in Vietnam.

She says Vietnam wishes to develop strategic relations with Germany but did not elaborate further on the kidnap allegations.

