More Politics News

$300K federal grant to pay for 'Frankenstein' themed events

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 5:46 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

An arts and culture nonprofit is receiving a $300,000 federal grant to fund programs across Indiana inspired by the novel "Frankenstein."

The classic book turns 200 next year. The group Indiana Humanities says the money will go toward events including film festivals, special classes and talks across the state on the book's key themes.

It was written by Mary Shelley in 1818 and tells the story of a scientist who creates the monster known as "Frankenstein."

Indiana Humanities says "Frankenstein" raises questions about right and wrong, how we live and the relationship between science and society.

The group announced Wednesday that it was receiving the grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:09

Trump announces the RAISE Act
White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’ 1:52

White House sanctions Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and labels him a ‘dictator’

View More Video