Zeak Lovell Williams, the 1st black mayor of Hobbs, dies

Zeak Lovell Williams, the first black mayor of Hobbs, New Mexico, has died.
The Chapel of Hope Funeral Home in Hobbs confirmed Wednesday that Williams died Monday. He was 73.
His son, Shawn, told the Hobbs News-Sun (https://goo.gl/KQhDcG) his father died in his Hobbs home of a sudden heart attack.
Williams was Hobbs' first black commissioner, elected in 1986 to the District 3 seat with 84.5 percent of the votes.
In 1988, during a time when the city commission circulated mayoral duties among the five commissioners, Williams became the city's first black mayor. He served two nine-month terms during his tenure.
Williams was once known as "The Fastest Man in New Mexico" after running the 100-yard dash in 9.3 seconds at the 1962 state track and field championships.
