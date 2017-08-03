Panamanian ex-president fighting extradition from US

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli answers questions during an interview at a hotel in Guatemala City. A federal magistrate judge is hearing arguments Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, to determine whether 65-year-old Ricardo Martinelli can remain in the U.S. or must return to Panama for trial. Martinelli was Panama's president from 2009-2014. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo